A Couple Assigned Wedding Seats Based On Zodiac Signs & It Was Chaotic In The Best Way
"Earth signs left early."
A couple took a unique approach when putting together the seating chart for their wedding and divided their guests depending on their zodiac sign.
In a video posted to TikTok, the vibe in each room was different depending on the guests and their star signs and the reactions to the entire concept have been priceless.
TikTok user @iskatx posted the clip from a wedding she was at in Como, Italy.
It shows guests finding their seats and a wheel with all the zodiac signs displayed on it.
The clip then shows the fire signs room, which was covered in red decorations, and named the "chaotic" room. Then viewers get a glimpse of the "peaceful" water signs room decorated in hues of blue.
"Would you assign the seating plan according to your guests zodiac signs at your wedding?" she captioned her clip.
@iskatx
Would you assign the seating plan according to your guests zodiac signs at your wedding? #astrology
With over 5 million views, many people online seemed to love the idea.
"Oh my goodness I LOVE THIS," one person commented.
"Obsessed with this idea!!" another commenter stated.
Others said it would be hard to sit away from their plus one.
"My bf is a water sign and I'm a fire sign, without him I will be crazy and no one will be [there] to calm me down," one TikToker noted.
Others were quite upset that the air and earth rooms were not shown so they started posting their assumptions on what those rooms would be like.
"Air signs didn’t have their own tables since we were busy flirting at everyone else’s," one person said.
"You know the conversation is poppin at the air table," another TikToker noted.
"Earth sign room gonna be silent lmaoo," one person wrote while another echoed, "earth signs left early."
"Fire & air room was JUMPINNNN for sure...earth was so quiet & condescending...water was in awe of its beauty & probably crying," another person wrote.
Some people expressed they would not want to be seated with a group of people who shared their sign.
"Being stuck with only other fire signs sounds like my personal form of hell," one person said.
Others pointed out that this type of seating plan wouldn't do so well if you're trying to meet someone.
"But why? You’re not always compatible with your element," they said.
The fire signs room was clearly where the party was at all night, based on a follow-up video the TikTok creator posted.
Based on all the reactions, we're hoping for another follow-up video so we can finally see what the earth and air rooms were like.