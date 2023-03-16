A TikToker Named Major US Cities By Their Zodiac Sign & So Many People Are Divided
"As a Gemini, a full no to Nashville."
Many rely on astrology to identify certain personality aspects of themselves and other people.
Some countries and cities are so iconic they can be considered to have an identity that could be linked to a specific zodiac sign, and that’s precisely what a TikToker did with different metro areas across the United States.
TikTok user Eli Rallo (@thejarr) assigned the 12 astrological signs to an American city in a clip that has gained over 293,000 views.
"Welcome to the signs as major U.S. cities," the content creator says in her post. "If you’re easily offended, scroll away."
The first city on the list is Las Vegas, NV, which got Sagittarius as its astrological sign.
"It’s giving glitz, it’s giving glam, it’s giving accidentally getting married and regretting it the next day," Rallo says. "It’s giving an escape from problems where you will create more problems for yourself. It’s giving Sagittarius. Life of the party."
Followed after Las Vegas is Chicago, IL, a city the content creator says is a "spicy, nice place," and because of that, Taurus was selected for this metropolitan area.
New York City was given Capricorn, as Rallo considers people in this place are "hustling and they’re grinding, or crying."
Miami, FL, was assigned Scorpio.
"It’s sexy. It’s a little mysterious, but it’s warm. It’s giving water sign. There’s water," the TikToker says. "Scorpios are giving going to a party and crying over their ex once they get there, and that’s what Miami is giving."
Without any doubt, Rallo gives Los Angeles, CA, the Libra sign, arguing that the city is "pretty" but has "b*tchy elitism."
Cancer was given to Orlando, FL, mainly for being the city with "The Most Magical Place On Earth," aka Disney World.
"Close to the ocean. There’s water. There are children. You can drink around the world, drink your depression away, or get more depressed. Listen, this is us, okay?" says the content creator, who’s a Cancer.
Nashville, TN, got Gemini for its zodiac sign as the content creator thinks that Gemini people think they’re "better than everybody else."
"Minimalist vibes, composting things, black coffee. San Francisco," says Rallo after selecting Virgo for the Californian city.
Moving up to the Northeast, Boston was given Pisces.
"Pisces have to be near a body of water. They like some peace and quiet, but they can still throw down, and they need to be around comfort food at all times," the TikToker mentions.
The "Keep Austin Weird" phrase goes suits perfectly for Aquarius, according to the woman.
Washington, D.C., got Leo.
"Every single Leo wants to be the president of the goddamn United States," Rolla says. "I swear to God, they think they should be."
Finally, Aries is given to New Orleans for being "chaotic" and "beautiful" at the same time.
Part of the comment section on Rallo's TikTok video.thejarr | TikTok
The comment section of the viral video is flooded with users who either agree or disagree with the cities that got their astrological sign.
"As a Sagittarius, I knew that I was Vegas as soon as it was up, lol," one person shared.
"As a Gemini, a full no to Nashville," another user chimed in.
"I knew Cap had to be NY. Thank you for the validation," someone else wrote.
Which city is your zodiac sign?