People Are Obsessed With This Alberta Farm That Went Viral On TikTok (VIDEO)
"Oh to be a goat eating a tomato."
Ever find yourself scrolling through TikTok and stumbling across something that makes you unexplainably happy? That is exactly what a lot of people are feeling just by watching a group of goats munching on fruit and vegetables
The Rylee Ranch, a small rescue farm in Alberta run by Kalan and Corey, is blowing up on TikTok for its adorable and weirdly satisfying videos of farmyard animals chowing down.
@ryleeranch
One of the latest posts of its herd of goats enjoying a bunch of tomatoes reached a staggering 17 million views on the app.
The feel-good videos have been compared to ASMR by some TikTokers with noises of the happy animals slurping and chewing.
@ryleeranch
People on TikTok are obsessed with the adorable and weirdly hypnotic videos.
"I never knew how badly I needed goats eating tomatoes in my life," one person commented.
Another TikToker said: "I literally cannot describe in words how happy this video made me."
"I just wish I could enjoy something in life as much as those goats enjoy tomatoes," someone else commented.
One TikToker even joked that their dream job is watching goats eat tomatoes.
It's not just goats either. The Rylee Ranch has shared videos of their cows, pigs and ostriches snacking away too.
@ryleeranch
The speed in which Merida the pig demolishes a huge bowl of popcorn is impressive!
@ryleeranch
Even when the animals aren't eating, the videos are just extremely wholesome including one of a baby goat jumping up onto the back of another.
@ryleeranch
These videos will definitely give your FYP a much-needed cleanse!