NHL Crowd Absolutely Loses It Over This Adorable Kid While Vancouver Fans Get Booed (VIDEO)
He's so cute he went viral.
At an away game in Detroit, Vancouver Canucks fans on the jumbotron got booed while an unlikely hero emerged: a four-year-old boy named George.
The kid and his family came to Little Caesars Arena with a sign that read, “It’s my first game - George,” and the crowd ate it up whenever he showed up on the big screen.
In a now-viral video on Twitter, you can see the jumbotron go back and forth between shots of George and people wearing Canucks jerseys — and as cheers for the little guy grew louder, so too did the "boos" aimed at Vancouver Canucks fans.
It's hard to feel bad for the Canadian hockey supporters because the kid is just so darn cute.
In the beginning, George seems a little bewildered, but every time the camera cut back to him, his smile got a little bit bigger.
An instant icon, George was championed on social media by Detroit Red Wings fans. Some Twitter users have even called him a good-luck charm since the Red Wings went on to beat the Canucks 5-2.
The boy’s mother, Chelsea Miller, told a local Detroit news outlet that the family brought the sign because George is usually quite shy. There's nothing quite like jumbotron stardom to bring a kid out of their shell!
After the game, Miller said people asked her son for autographs, high-fives and photos.
“It was an amazing time," the mother shared. "Everyone just made it so special for us. He’s going to remember it forever."
The Detroit Redwings said it themselves on Twitter and it seems to be a ubiquitous sentiment: "WE LOVE GEORGE!"