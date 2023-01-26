Parks Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Ontario & You Could Make Up To $88K A Year
There are also lots of student opportunities!
If you have a passion for the outdoors and are looking for a new career opportunity then these Parks Canada jobs in Ontario might be worth checking out.
There are tons of positions available with Parks Canada, and some could pay up to $88,384 per year. There are also lots of student opportunities to apply for.
Here are some of the high-paying jobs that Parks Canada is currently hiring for. The full list of available positions can be found on the Government of Canada website.
Conservation Scientist (Analytical Chemist)add your image here
Salary: $73,727 to $88,384 per year
Company: Parks Canada
Where: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: The successful candidate will work with a variety of teams including Underwater and Terrestrial Archaeology, Built Heritage, and more. In order to qualify, you must have a Master`s or PhD degree in "conservation science, physical/material sciences, chemistry or in a relevant field related to the job" as well as some experience.
IT Jobsadd your image here
Salary: $60,603 to $76,217 per year
Company: Parks Canada
Where: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is hiring for multiple IT-related positions and duties include "using geomatics in archaeology" and "managing data that helps science research." Applicants should be graduates of a "two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with a focus on computer science or other relevant specialty."
Ecologist Team Leaderadd your image here
Salary: $73,727 to $88,384 per year
Company: Parks Canada
Where: Heron Bay, ON
Who Should Apply: If you have knowledge of environmental issues and ecosystem management this could be the job for you. Applicants must have an undergraduate degree in a recognized field of study in order to qualify as well as experience.
Realty Advisoradd your image here
Salary: $71,820 to $77,608
Company: Parks Canada
Where: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is looking for a "Realty Advisor to lead the tenant portfolio and operational realty team in Rouge National Urban Park Field Unit." You'll be responsible for managing the leasing portfolio for the park along with other duties. Candidates should have graduated from a post-secondary school in a relevant field of study.
Indigenous Liaison Officeradd your image here
Salary: $65,747 to $70,841 per year
Company: Parks Canada
Where: Tobermory, ON
Who Should Apply: If planning conservation-related events and doing presentations for Parks Canada sounds like your cup of tea, then you may want to consider applying to this position. Applicants should have a degree or diploma in a related field.
Park Wardenadd your image here
Salary: $66,807 to $75,963 per year
Company: Parks Canada
Where: Multiple locations
Who Should Apply: Parks Canada is looking to hire several Park Wardens with a diploma or degree as well as training in a Canadian Natural Resources Enforcement Training Academy or Canada Police Training Academy program.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.