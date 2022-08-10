Air Canada Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Find Cheap Flights For As Low As $81
Get your carry-on ready! ✈️
Pack your bags! Air Canada is having a flash sale on domestic routes, and there are so many cheap flights available for a limited time.
The Canadian airline is offering 25% off base fares on economy class flights within Canada when you book using their promo code.
With the promotion, you can fly one way from Toronto to Calgary for as low as $101, where you can find stunning blue lakes, waterfalls and hiking trails not far from the city.
For $81, you can fly one way from Vancouver to Edmonton, where you'll find the largest indoor wave pool in the world in North America's biggest mall.
Cheap flights from Toronto include YYZ to Vancouver for $185 one way, where you can take in sights like the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge, emerald-green swimming holes and the world-renowned Stanley Park.
There are also cheap one-way flights to Vancouver available, like Montreal to Vancouver for $238, or Ottawa to Vancouver for $178.
The deal is only available on bookings made until August 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. local time in your city of departure, however, you can book travel dates between now and October 31, 2022.
To get the discount, use the promo code RVD4F8E1 when booking on the Air Canada site.
According to the airline, the offer is only available for new bookings and can't be used with any other offers.
The sale comes as Air Canada is expanding and restarting other national and international flights.
In June, the Canadian carrier said that it would be bringing back a number of international routes, including flights to India, Thailand and Australia, in response to "pent-up demand" for international travel.
If you're concerned about catching a flight as airports across the country continue to experience delays, CAA South Central Ontario recently put together a list of travel tips all Canadians should know before boarding a plane.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.