Canada's October Forecast Is Calling For Chilly Temps But It's Not All Bad News
Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada will need to bundle up for Thanksgiving. 🥶
While a large part of the country saw above-normal temperatures for September, the weather in Canada for October looks like it's a bit of a mixed bag.
According to The Weather Network, this month can bring either a "final taste of late summer-like weather" or the "first hint of winter weather" and they've helpfully broken down what various parts of the country can expect for the next few weeks.
For the first two weeks of October, it's good news for Western Canada where "warmer than normal temperatures" will reign across the area — in fact, record-breaking temps are expected for certain areas with the weather feeling more summery than the coolness expected of this time of year.
While the weather in Central Canada and the Maritimes are expected to see some mild temperatures, there will be "a couple shots of rather chilly weather." It will make this coming Thanksgiving weekend feel as cold as the start of November usually does, so it might be time to get your parka out of storage.
Thankfully, there are some patterns at play that might bring warmer than normal temps into Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada — fingers crossed that you won't have to wear your winter coat every day this month!
As for the latter half of the month, TWN says that their confidence in the forecast is lower than normal due to the jet stream pattern being "highly disrupted" in September.
"We still think that the second half of October will bring periods of milder weather, but we are also concerned that the early October pattern will continue to show up at times during the second half of the month," the agency explained.
Overall, near normal temps are expected for Central and Atlantic Canada while warmer than normal temps are expected for the Prairies.
As for B.C., "a transition to a more typical mid-fall pattern both in terms of temperatures and the beginning of the rainy season is expected" for the latter half of the month.
And in terms of storms, from the Rockies to Atlantic Canada, there is expected to be below-normal precipitation for the month, but the possibility for a high-impact storm does remain.
Enjoy the relatively warm temps while you can — after all, winter is coming!
