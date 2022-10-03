Ontario Weather Will See Frost Tomorrow & Here's Which Spots Are Getting Chilly
Brace yourself, snow is coming.
If you thought summer 2022 overstayed its welcome, then the Ontario weather's plunge into mandatory sweater vibes this week will probably excite you.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the first full week of October will send the province's daytime temperatures plummeting into November-like conditions. Mix that with the Arctic air cutting through the south later this week, and that's extra layering season, friend.
"Along with the temperature dip, snow will creep further south across Ontario for the end of the week and into the Thanksgiving long weekend, possibly making its seasonal debut in parts of southern Ontario," TWN meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg said.
Residents shouldn't be fooled by a warming trend earlier in the week, which will see temperatures hit 20 degrees in southern Ontario by Wednesday. These milder conditions are sure to be pushed aside by Thursday's cold front.
The incoming weather will be dominated by gusty winds, with wet snow possible for northern Ontario regions such as Thunder Bay and Timmins, where temperatures could dip into the lower to mid single digits.
"There is some uncertainty how far south the snow spreads," Sonnenburg added. "Late Friday into Saturday morning parts of northern cottage country could also see some flurries flying mixed within some cool rain. The question lies in if southern Ontario cools enough to see snow overnight into Saturday morning."
Environment Canada has issued frost advisories for various regions, including Hamilton, Ottawa, York, Waterloo and Peel.
Temperatures could drop below the freezing mark on Tuesday morning for these areas, so gardeners will want to cover up their plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.
"Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops," the warning underlines.