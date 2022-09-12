Ontario's Weather Has Been Warm For So Long This Summer That It Broke A Record
High five!
Monday morning's weather is serving Ontario some rainy day vibes, but its unseasonably warm temperatures still just broke the province's record for consecutive warmth. Huh?
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Monday will be a bit of wash with "periods of heavy rain" plaguing morning commuters and showers not expected to stop until the afternoon.
Residents from the southwest to northeast could see some sunshine, but areas farther north of the Greater Toronto Area will more than likely be looking at clouds all day.
It gets spookier, though. Experts say a "disturbance in the upper atmosphere" will cross over the Great Lakes, elevating the risk of thunderstorms and waterspouts through Tuesday.
"The temperature difference between the Great Lakes and ambient air can be quite significant during this time of the year, which adds to the risk of waterspouts," TWN reports.
Despite the somewhat gloomy conditions, Monday marks the 112th consecutive day that temperatures have sat above 19 degrees, a streak that started in May.
The trend will shoot provincial temperatures back to summertime levels by the weekend, with southern cities like Hamilton, London and Windsor landing in the upper 20s.
Fret not, fall lovers. Thanks to a mid-week cold front, you can still rescue your comfy sweater from your deepest and dustiest drawer.
"After a cold front passes on Wednesday, temperatures will peak in the high teens on Thursday, which will be the first day that the GTA has seen a temperature below 20°C since June 18," it adds.
So, residents haven't missed their last chance to enjoy summery weather, but timing is becoming of greater importance.