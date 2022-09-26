Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Mid-October Temps This Week & Cozy Sweaters Are A Must
There's a risk for thunderstorms and frost.
Summer is over, and fall is wasting no time cementing its place in Ontario.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), last weekend's cooling trend will continue into Monday, setting the stage for thunderstorms, water spouts and frost.
The nasty conditions will sweep across the Great Lakes, plummeting temperatures to mid-October levels for the final week of September.
Sunday's soaking rains are also slated to continue on Monday, with a possibility for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Areas such as Barrie, Midland, Parry Sound, and Collingwood could see 30 to 50 millimetres of rain, causing Environment Canada (EC) to issue several special weather statements.
"Localized flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas is possible," the warning reads.
Meanwhile, northern areas such as Ear Falls, Red Lake and Woodland Caribou Park will be at risk for frost damage as temperatures drop near the freezing mark.
"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees," EC advises.
Residents of southern Ontario will want to hang on tight to their umbrellas on Monday, as gusty winds of 40 to 70 km/h wrap around lakes Ontario and Erie during the afternoon.
You may not have to swear off shorts yet, though, as drier conditions are predicted to build back up over the weekend, allowing Saturday to reach into the lower 20s, a pattern that will sustain into next month.
"We are not in a downward trend into winter. A milder pattern is expected to return during early and mid-October," TWN reports.
So, layering up isn't a given yet, but you'll want to watch your local forecast.