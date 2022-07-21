A Huge Storm Hit Ontario Last Night & The Photos Look More Like The 'Upside Down'
They've got major 'Stranger Things' vibes.
Ontario's weather was a hot mess on Wednesday. A once-in-a-season system forced residents across the province to contend with everything from flooding to tornado warnings, but hey, at least some cool pictures came out of it.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the storms were so severe they caused Hydro One to experience widespread outages, leaving 15,800 customers without power.
No serious damages or injuries were reported. However, several tornado watches and warnings were issued with lightning, torrential rainfall and powerful winds all plaguing residents into the late evening.
Despite experts trying their best to warn people to stay inside during the weather, amateur storm chasers and gawkers alike braved the worst to get some incredible shots.
\u201cBetter view of the mothership supercell that just impacted Thedford. Going to look for damage. What a day! #onstorm\u201d— Nick Dewhirst (@Nick Dewhirst) 1658357923
A still from Stranger Things or an Ontario storm over Thedford yesterday, you decide.
\u201cNorth of London #onstorm #onwx\u201d— Alex Todd \ud83c\udf2a (@Alex Todd \ud83c\udf2a) 1658359774
Does anyone remember the final scene in the 90's movie Twister? Well, it kind of looked like that, right?
\u201cLast pics before getting overtaken near Forest #onshore 633pm would estimate about 80kmh winds here.\u201d— Mike (@Mike) 1658356447
Some major Vecna vibes coming off this storm, which was spotted hanging over the community of Forest yesterday.
Nope, nope and nope.
So, what's the rest of the week look like?
The worst conditions appear to be behind the province, with Thursday expected to be calm and sunny. Although, you shouldn't expect to sweat any less as daytime temperatures will still hit the 30 degrees mark.
"It'll be a sticky heat, too, with high moisture pushing humidex values into the mid-to-upper 30s for most of the area," TWN reports.
Here's hoping the Florida-level humidity dies down soon, so the word comfortable can make it back into the province's weather forecast.