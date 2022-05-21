A Wild Storm Is Rolling Through Ontario & The Videos Are Terrifying
Ontario's weather has been hectic as a storm ripped through the province, causing damage in southern regions including Brampton, Scarborough, Markham, Ajax, London and Mississauga just to name a few.
According to Environment Canada, the storm hit the province in the afternoon of Saturday, May 21 and brought winds as high as 130 km/h along with hail that ranged from the size of a nickel to the size of a toonie.
Strong storm just came through Brampton. Weather changed in a matter of seconds. #ONstormpic.twitter.com/uTZPF399Ie— Becky (@Becky) 1653155372
Environment Canada described the situation as "dangerous" and "potentially life-threatening." It also cited that wind gusts could destroy buildings with "tornado-like damage" and that large hail could "damage property and cause injury."
After the storm tore through the southern Ontario region, Twitter was flooded with videos of the storm and its aftermath.
#onstormpic.twitter.com/f0b9iwlYk7— Paula \ud83e\udd8b\u2600\ufe0f\ud83c\udf38\u2600\ufe0f\ud83e\udd8b (@Paula \ud83e\udd8b\u2600\ufe0f\ud83c\udf38\u2600\ufe0f\ud83e\udd8b) 1653155414
While some places merely saw high winds, heavy rain and lightning, the storm really tore through some communities, knocking down trees and damaging houses.
Wow, what a storm here in Ajax. Zero visibility, trees down and powers out. @CTVToronto @City_tv\n#onstorm @Instant_Weather @weathernetworkpic.twitter.com/AQec0h5aCe— Lisa Drew\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Lisa Drew\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1653155809
Some of the affected areas include Brampton, Mississauga, London, Markham, Toronto, Ajax and Scarborough.
The storm ripping seen from a high rise condo in Brampton.
Videos posted on social media show shingles being ripped off of roofs by the wind and scaffolding falling down onto the middle of a street.
#ONStorm a closer look at the scaffolding debris that fell onto Bathurst Street North of Beverly Glen/south of Atkinson\n\nThere were strong winds & a transformer exploded. As if the site got hit by lightning and then more electricity discharged. Followed by the fall of the debrispic.twitter.com/TkyJDtLAP3— Greg Isaacs \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Greg Isaacs \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddff\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1653155438
Also, clips show how intense the storm was in some places with the wind and rain pounding houses, roads and neighbourhoods.
There are photos of trees being knocked down across Ontario as well.
Meanwhile, my parents\u2019 driveway in Mississauga\u2026 #onstormpic.twitter.com/7QOA5kx6Zs— Justine Teplycky (@Justine Teplycky) 1653155431
One Twitter user posted photos of a tree that had fallen on top of cars and on the road, saying, "Well, that was a doozy."
Well that was a doozy #ONstormpic.twitter.com/nsmAHj4SNU— Alex Colangelo (@Alex Colangelo) 1653155404
Another video shows trees down in a neighbourhood in London, some of which appear to have taken down power lines.
In one clip, a tree had even fallen onto someone's house, crushing what looks like the porch and the roof above it.
Omg a tree came down on my neighbour's house #ldnont #ONStormpic.twitter.com/7YEA22COgA— nicole fice (@nicole fice) 1653148471
The storm is expected to continue as it goes eastward, with Environment Canada storm warnings being issued for Ottawa, Belleville, Kingston and parts of southern Quebec.