A Tornado Ripped Through Southern Ontario & It Destroyed A Barn On This Lavender Farm
It will cost around $400,000 to replace.
An Ontario lavender farmer says she's "devastated" after a tornado completely destroyed her barn, which ripped through parts of southern Ontario on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) confirmed that an EF-1 tornadotouched down in southern Ontario over the weekend, leaving behind a "long track of damage."
According to a press release from the ECCC, teams are still investigating the storm, which destroyed hydro poles and roofs in the Marmora, Madoc, and Actinolite areas.
"Definitely knew it was not a normal storm," Bonnie Moore, owner of Woodland North 62 Lavender Farm in Madoc, told Narcity. "I mean, personally, I was devastated. I started to cry because it has such history to it."
The 54-year-old farmer, whose 94-acre lavender field sits on Highway 62, noted that it would likely cost her $400,000 to replace the building. On top of its financial value, the barn was over 100 years old and gave the property a "heritage feel."
The farm just started growing lavender last year and is known for hosting weddings, picnics, and outdoor culinary workshops during the summer.
Woodland North 62 Lavender Farm barn. Right: Lavender field.Bonnie Moore
Sadly, multiple injuries related to the storm were reported to the ECCC.
Reportedly, winds climbed up to 175 km/h with heavy rain and over 26,000 hydro users were left without power over the weekend.
In Rockdale, Ontario, a flipped trailer caused several injuries. Roofs were partially blown off homes, and "extensive tree damage including areas of very large mature trees."
\u201cSorry for the late follow up on the storm, got closed in by the supercell in Madoc and the tornado was just 1-2 km in front of our vehicle. My friend and I are safe but not sure about others at this point. We experienced blinding rain and extreme winds #onwx\u201d— Bran_wx (@Bran_wx) 1658716781
The downed trees and hydro lines blocked off several roads, including Highway 7. In addition, several towns around Belleville, Ontario, were affected by Sunday's intense tornado. Talk about stormy weather!
Earlier in June, Belleville also saw significant damage caused by downbursts with strong winds that reached 115 km/h, according to Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project.