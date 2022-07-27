NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ottawa's Weather Will Feel Like 30 Degrees Today & Here Are Some Pools To Hit Up

Cool off while you can!

Ottawa News Reporter
The city of Ottawa. Right: Bearbrook outdoor pool.

The city of Ottawa. Right: Bearbrook outdoor pool.

Photosimo | Dreamstime, Google Maps

Ottawa's weather will see lots of sun and feel like a steamy 30 C on Wednesday, which in other words, sounds like the perfect day to take a dip in a pool.

Environment Canada (EC) states that the capital city will reach a high temperature of 26 C, with a humidex of 29. But, when you step outside, it might actually feel more like 30 C, as per The Weather Network.

Those pesky UV rays are forecasted to be very high on Wednesday, sitting at 8. So, be sure to slather on that sunscreen.

Outdoor pools to cool off

Since there'll be lots of sunshine, it's the perfect time to visit your local outdoor pools for a quick dip to cool down. Here are some to hit up; just be sure to reserve your spot by signing up through the City of Ottawa's website:

  • Bearbrook Outdoor Pool
  • Beaverbrook Outdoor Pool - Kanata
  • Corkstown Outdoor Pool
  • Crestview Outdoor Pool
  • Entrance Outdoor Pool
  • General Burns Outdoor Pool
  • Genest Outdoor Pool
  • Glen Cairn Outdoor Pool
  • Katimavik Outdoor Pool
However, you might want to pack that swimming bag soon because the sunny weather might not last too long. The skies are expected to get more cloudy in the evening, and temperatures are expected to dip to 17 C. On top of that, there is a 40% chance of rain before sunrise, with a possible thunderstorm.

More sunny skies over the weekend

Elsewhere in Ontario,storms with strong winds and heavy rain may occur on Wednesday.

And heading into Thursday in Ottawa, it could get hotter with a high of 29 C, feeling more like 36 C. There is also a 40% chance of showers with a thunderstorm risk. So, keep an eye out for those clouds!

But, thankfully, over the weekend, the forecast isn't showing many signs of showers. Though, it'll be a hot one, with temperatures floating around 30 C.

So, don't forget your hat, folks.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

