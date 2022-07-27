NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts More Thunderstorms Today, So Cancel Your Evening Plans

Driving home from work is going to suck.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Ontario storm looming.

An Ontario storm looming.

S. Rae | flickr

"Out of the oven and into the frying pan" is a phrase that applies to Ontario's weather forecast this week as the province braces for another round of heatwaves and thunderstorms.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be hugging their ACs on Thursday as daytime temperatures crawl back into the upper 20s. The sudden return to heat will set the stage for non-severe thunderstorms, with heavy rain and strong winds on the horizon.

Regions in northwestern and southwestern Ontario have the best chance of recording powerful storms thanks to an incoming collision between an incoming cold front and Wednesday's heat.

The Greater Toronto Area, which beat out Mexico City last weekend for the hottest conditions, will dodge most of the risk of things turning nasty during the day on Wednesday. However, evening hours will be a different story.

A low-pressure system pushing through Michigan this evening could produce everything from heavy downpours to gusty winds, making late-night patio drinks a terrible idea on Wednesday.

Sadly, Thursday won't see any improvement as conditions are set to turn more severe with more thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rains continuing to plague regions across the province.

However, once we get over the hump that is the workweek, things will be much more blissful.

"Spectacular summer weather ahead for the weekend for southern Ontario with abundant sunshine, near seasonal temperatures and comfortable humidity," TWN reports.

In conclusion, you might want to postpone any outdoor plans until the weekend or risk being rained out. No one likes a soggy picnic.

