ontario schools

8 GTA Schools Will Be Closed Today Due To Power Outages From Last Weekend's Storm

The storm was no joke.

Toronto Staff Writer
Uxbridge Secondary School. Right: Southwood Park Public School

Google Maps, Google Maps

The destruction left behind by Saturday's powerful storm is forcing several Durham Region schools to remain closed on Tuesday.

According to Durham District School Board (DDSB), eight of its facilities are still without electricity, with students and staff being advised to stay home.

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, May 24, 2022:

  • Uxbridge SS (Uxbridge)
  • Uxbridge PS (Uxbridge)
  • Joseph Gould PS (Uxbridge)
  • Goodwood PS (Uxbridge)
  • Lincoln Avenue PS (Ajax)
  • Southwood Park PS (Ajax)
  • E.A. Fairman PS (Whitby)
  • Valley View PS (Pickering)

It's also being reported that no remote learning services will be made available for students.

"The decision to close these schools has been made to protect the health and safety of students, parents/guardians, and staff as electricity is needed to safely operate a school," DDSB states. "Many students in the area of these schools may also be without power and therefore, not able to access virtual learning. For this reason, there will be NO remote learning taking place at those schools."

"Although there is a state of emergency in Uxbridge, other schools in Uxbridge are open as they have power restored and the municipality has requested that we operate as many schools as possible to support families. We recognize that busing may be impacted for those schools," it adds.

At the moment, the school board is anticipating the closed schools to be reopened on Wednesday, May 25. However, parents are reminded to check for updates as more information becomes available.

DDSB warns that returning students may see debris on school property upon returning as custodians work to remove downed trees and broken branches.

