Someone Has Died In Brampton After Being Struck By A Tree During The Ontario Storm
Peel Regional Police said the person died in hospital.
An intense storm moved through Ontario on May 21 and at least one person has died in the province after they were hit by a falling tree in Brampton during the thunderstorm.
At 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Peel Regional Police tweeted that they had received a call an hour earlier relating to the severe storm that had moved through the region.
"A large tree struck a woman who was out walking during the storm," police said on Twitter.
The woman was then taken to a local hospital but she "succumbed to her injuries" and died.
This incident occurred at Belmont Drive and Birchbank Road, which is in Brampton's southern end near the intersection of Dixie Road and Steeles Avenue East.
POLICE INVESTIGATION\n- Belmont Dr/ Birchbank Rd in #Brampton\n- A large tree struck a woman who was out walking during the storm\n- Woman was transported to local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries\n-No road closures\n- R/C 1:31pm\n- 22-0170388— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1653158702
Peel Regional Police said that there are no road closures in the area as a result of this fatality.
However, officers are responding to other incidents in the region caused by the storm including traffic lights not working, hydro lines down and on fire, fallen trees blocking roadways, live wires on a car with people inside and traffic lights hanging.
As the storm moved through southern Ontario, people posted photos and videos on social media showing the severity of the storm while it was happening and its aftermath.
People shared that trees had come down — blocking roadways, landing on cars, taking down wires and crashing through roofs — as strong winds and heavy rain pummeled the province.
According to Environment Canada, winds during the storm were as high as 130 km/h.
