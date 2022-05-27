A Man Filmed His Car Getting Hit By An Ontario Tornado & The Footage Is So Intense
So terrifying.
A tornado ripped through an Ontario town last weekend, leaving it in a state of emergency, and this new footage shows the terrifying moment when the storm hit.
Uxbridge, a township in the Durham region, recorded an EF-2 tornado at around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, leaving over a 4-kilometre path of destruction.
Twitter user Chris Canuck, later uploaded close-up footage of the twister, which he captured with the camera on his Tesla Model 3.
Uxbridge Tornado May 21, 2022 - Right Tesla Camera CanuckChris | YouTube
In the video, Chris' vehicle is parked outside Second Wedge Brewery in Uxbridge when the storm touches down. The adjacent car is seen being battered by debris.
The clip also captures a tree being ripped out of the ground in a stunning display of the weather event's raw power.
As if that wasn't spooky enough, footage from the car's rear camera managed to capture another motorist driving by shortly before the scene became a disaster zone.
Uxbridge Tornado May 21, 2022 - Rear Tesla Camera CanuckChris | YouTube
The tornado, reportedly travelling at a speed of 195 km/h, caused extensive damage to the township, destroying a historic railway and downing several power lines.
On Wednesday, Mayor Dave Barton confirmed to Narcity that Uxbridge is still in a state of emergency, with crews working to provide the necessary services to residents.
"Our emergency responders and Municipal staff are focused on improving the situation on the ground and helping residents who require services," Barton wrote in a Facebook post.
Uxbridge might've been the only place to record a tornado. However, many regions, including Brampton, Scarborough, Markham and Mississauga, were affected by last week's wind storm, with videos to prove it.