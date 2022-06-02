NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

sadie sink stranger things

'Stranger Things' Star Sadie Sink Was A Texas Theatre Kid & A Viral Video Has Fans Obsessed

She played Annie, and sang her heart out!

Texas Staff Writer
Sadie Sink grown up. Right: A screenshot of a video of Sadie performing as Annie for TUTS in 2012.

Sadie Sink grown up. Right: A screenshot of a video of Sadie performing as Annie for TUTS in 2012.

@sadiesink_ | Instagram, @tutshouston | Instagram

If you scroll on TikTok, or really any social media platform right now, you definitely can't miss all the Stranger Things content coming from endless Netflix ads, fan accounts, and TV show critics following the release of season four.

A theatre company in Houston called Theatre Under The Stars is quite familiar with some of the cast members.

Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, was a student there, and they recently dug up some old videos of her adorably performing as Annie in 2012.

@tutshouston

Anyone else watching #STRANGERTHINGS this weekend? You might just spot a familiar TUTS face! Check out this clip of #SadieSink, former TUTS Education student, in our 2012 production of ANNIE! #sadiesinkedit #strangerthings4 #theatrekid #strangerthingscast #strangerthingsedits

Fans are obsessed with this charming rendition of "I Don't Need Anything But You" performed by Sink and her co-star when she was a 10-year-old education student. The company has posted a few other throwbacks of the actress, too.

Many TikTokers commented on her extraordinary singing skills. One user, who even had the chance to see the live version of Annie in 2012, wrote: "I knew Sadie was a star from the moment the show started!"

She got her start in Brenham, TX, where she grew up and became the ultimate Texas theatre kid. She starred in a few local productions before moving on to perform for the wider-known TUTS and Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Then, she made it to Broadway and eventually got cast in the Netflix series back in 2017.

The rest is Hollywood history, as her success has surged over the past five years starring in several hit TV shows and movies, gracing the covers of high fashion magazines, and having fun with her Stranger Things castmates.

