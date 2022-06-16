This 25-Year-Old Texas Pilot Has 1.9M Followers & Her Impressive TikToks Take You On Flights
TikTok has become the perfect social platform to be immersed in the "day in the life" of so many different people's lifestyles. One Texas TikToker has won the hearts of millions of users with her fun videos explaining the ins and outs of piloting airplanes. Her impressive live streams take you on flights in the Lone Star State skies and beyond.
That influencer is 25-year-old pilot Kay Hall from Richmond, TX. She takes her 1.9 million followers along on her private flights nearly every single day.
Not quite so literally, but she does have a phone set up in her small 1968 Piper Cherokee 180 plane named "Lil' Red" where she makes viral videos showing her trips around the Southern U.S.
Based on her content, she decided to become a pilot nearly four years ago and completed a "fast track" flight program in 8 months and 6 days. She was able to get certified for private flying (just for fun), and for making money from commercial private flights.
While she doesn't give flying lessons, she recently recommended the Phoenix East Aviation programs to some curious viewers.
Narcity spoke with Hall to get any advice for fellow women looking to become a pilot.
"''You can do it!'" Hall said.
"As I grew in popularity on social media I was surprised at how many comments I got (and still get), about how women can’t fly. There are many people out there that will tell them they can’t. They need to tune out those voices and know they can succeed by sticking with it and hard work!"
If you don't actually want to become a pilot, but are intrigued about life up in the air, her Tiktoks simply explain everything you'd want to know: like how her Lil' Red's A/C works in the Texas heat, or how she fills up on fuel.
Every few days Hall will live stream from her plane where she takes viewers through the whole process of getting in the sky. The Houston pilot shows the whole process from pre-flight operations in the cockpit, to take-off and decent, all the way until she gets back down on the ground.