A Houston Funeral Home Is Viral On TikTok & The Internet Is So Obsessed With Its Director
"What can she not do?"
A Texas funeral home has garnered thousands of viewers who are captivated by the account that shows carefully coordinated celebration of life proceedings, and the overall pristine operation that is directed by its "elegant" leader.
All People's Funeral Home with two locations in the Houston, TX area has a TikTok account with over 2 million likes, and viewers are utterly obsessed with the professionalism they say is displayed by the star of the videos, President Deborah Ali-Williams, and her staff.
@allpeoplesfuneralhome
Behind the scenes as we prepare for our Friday services. President Deborah Ali-Williams doing final inspections prior to the family’s arrival for viewing. #allpeoplesfuneralhome #celebratingalifelived #viral #ladyfuneraldirector #funeralcar #foryoupage #funeraltok #fyp #fypシ #ladyboss #funeralstory #mortician #funeralhomes #foryou #foru #funeralhome #houston #boss #director #LeadWithLove
In the account's most viral video with 2 million views, you can see the funeral director setting up a service and combing through the details to make sure everything is perfect for the departed's family and friends.
On that clip, there's an outpour of comments that summarize what each video the account posts receives.
Most comments are about the director's elegance like "She’s a very professional queen" and "I love watching how you command perfection. I bet you have a very successful business."
@allpeoplesfuneralhome
President Deborah Ali-Williams arranging the cortège. #allpeoplesfuneralhome##celebratingalifelived##viral##ladyfuneraldirector##funeralcar##foryoupage##funeraltok##fyp##fypシ##ladyboss##funeralstory##mortician##funeralhomes##foryou##foru##funeralhome##houston##boss##director##LeadWithLove
However, there are some people who don't understand the business' viral content.
"Is the focus of this video about funeral preparation or about the lady walking around in it?" a user commented, with others agreeing.
In other TikToks, you can learn different things about remembrance celebrations like how to prepare a casket, and the different things that families request Williams do like hosting a "crowning ceremony" or closing the casket uniformly at the end of the service.
@allpeoplesfuneralhome
Providing an everlasting memory in remembrance of your loved one. Casket closing by Deborah Ali-Williams accompanied by our wonderful staff 💜#allpeoplesfuneralhome #celebratingalifelived #viral #ladyfuneraldirector #funeralcar #foryoupage #funeraltok #fyp #fypシ #ladyboss #funeralstory #mortician #funeralhomes #foryou #foru #funeralhome #houston #boss #director #LeadWithLove
There are so many viewers who seem to love the videos, especially the ones of her directing the procession traffic after the ceremonies while wielding a megaphone.
"Madam President has the 📢!!! She plays no games!!! I love her!" a person commented, with many other remarks reflecting the same sentiment.
Yes, users want Williams to be president.
The funeral home's social presence is to provide "everlasting remembrance" for the passed loved one.