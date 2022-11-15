A Texas Professor Has 1.4M TikTok Followers Who Are Obsessed With Her Teaching Methods
"I’d go to school just for her class."
Physics can be mind-boggling to people who aren't the least bit interested in science or math. However, there's a Texas professor who has quickly captured the attention of her students.
The woman’s infectious positive energy and "fun" ways of teaching complicated theories have even become viral on TikTok.
The social media star is Tatiana Erukhimova, a professor at Texas A&M University’s Physics and Astronomy Department, who is most likely the reason for the department’s TikTok account having a steady following of 1.4 million people.
@tamuphysastr
The #spinning#wheel defies gravity? No! It obeys the direction of #gravity. #tamu #fyp #teacher #teachersoftiktok #gyroscope #funny #science #physics
Her most popular clip has 75.1 million views, in where she’s explaining the laws of gravity related to a gyroscope.
Some users have asked about why she sounds like she's screaming at the class in the comment section of the TikTok posts.
"It's her energy for physics," someone on the department's TikTok account commented back. "She can't help it."
However, there is an overwhelming amount of people commenting on each post she's in saying how they would actually pay attention in the difficult lecture if Erukhimova were their professor.
The comment section on a TikTok of Erukhimova's lecture.tamuphysastr | TikTok
Some go as far as to compare her to their own physics teacher; others claim that being Erukhimova's student would have helped them pass the topic in school.
"dude I wish you were my teacher I don't like the one I have rn," a user wrote in one of the videos.
Before moving in 2001 to teach in the Lone Star State, Erukhimova earned a Ph.D. from the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Narcity reached out to Erukhimova for comment about her social media popularity and we will update this article when we receive a response.