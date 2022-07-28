NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Texas Man Has Gained 1.9M Followers On TikTok By Dressing Like A Bush & Scaring People

Beware if you see this bush in Texas! 🌳

Texas Staff Writer
The Texas Bushman scaring a man in San Antonio, Texas. Right: The Texas Bushman scaring a couple on the San Antonio River Walk.

If you're visiting the popular river walk in San Antonio, Texas, any time soon, you might have an encounter with a rather lively potted "plant" that can be found sitting near the heavily-travelled waterway.

A man, who goes by the name of Joe on the Internet, calls himself the Texas Bushman. His identity is pretty undercover as his face isn't shown in his online presence.

The famous local character has amassed nearly 2 million followers on TikTok by posting videos dressed as a bush and scaring unsuspecting passersby, which are typically tourists or annoyed locals.

The social media app isn't the only place he shares his ongoing prank. Joe posts full-length videos of his scares on YouTube and has even gone beyond the river walk to scare Texans in other major cities like Houston and Dallas.

@texasbushman

Hello I am Lindsey Lohan #bushman #bushmanprank #texasbushman #scareprank #funnyvideos

Almost every TikTok he posts has over a million views and an outpour of comments on each appreciating the reactions from his prank victims.

By the looks of it, no one is safe when it comes to who he tricks. You can see him scare families with children, people walking by the dogs, and even law enforcement in previous videos.

The Texas Bushman appears to be covered in a green ghillie suit with fake leaves on it, so, unless you're looking super close at it, the costume passes as a regular plant.

In a lot of the videos, you can see that many of his targets don't even notice the green bush there but are suddenly surprised when Joe stands up or reaches out his hand, which makes for some quality entertainment.

