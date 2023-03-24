A Texas Reporter Performs Dares On Live TV & They're Hilariously Genius (VIDEOS)
If you watch chief meteorologist Adam Krueger on Houston’s CW 39 news station or his viral TikTok account, you might recognize lyrics from your favorite songs or a funny saying smoothly incorporated into his weather reports.
That's because the Texas news reporter has reached an audience far beyond the Lone Star State for sneaking little dares from his social media followers in his newscasts.
His viral TikTok account (@weatheradam) has a whopping total of 422K followers, daring him to say random things like, "I like feet" on Iive broadcasts.
@weatheradam
Say "I like feet"? Challenge accepted!
Kreuger takes on these challenges very frequently. In one of his most popular dares, the reporter sneaks some lyrics to Eminem's hit "Without Me," which earned 5.1 million views.
The Texas journalist gets so many views on his videos, and one of those viewers includes rapper Snoop Dogg, who showed his approval of Kreuger by reposting a clip to Instagram saying he is "On one" with a thumbs up and fire emoji.
He even entertained Swifties most recently when he slipped some lyrics to Taylor Swift's song "Lavender Haze" into his report, to which hundreds are commenting about how they would freak out to hear that in real life.
@weatheradam
@taylorswift Lavender Haze in the weather? Challenge accepted!
"I would SCREAM if I hear this on the news. Incredible," a user commented.
Others are saying he is worthy of awards and that they might actually watch TV news if their local newscasters did entertaining things like this.
"I'd actually watch the news if you were my weatherman," another person wrote.
If you have a hilarious idea you want Krueger to say, be sure to leave your request in a comment on his TikTok account.