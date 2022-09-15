A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)
"We all know to avoid that water like the plague!!!"
Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown.
The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-styled area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
A viral video posted to TikTok on Tuesday has locals freaking out as it shows a person willingly swimming through the reservoir, and now so many comments are being made about the bacteria-filled water.
The video posted by @officiallytrippin, which has over 590K views, shows a person taking a quick dip in the tourist attraction at nighttime. The videographer and identity of the swimmer aren't known at this time.
According to a San Antonio city ordinance, swimming in the river is a misdemeanor offense punished by a $500 fine.
TikTok viewers are speculating the lawbreaker was a tourist, as plenty of locals left comments joking that she must not be from the city or even the state.
She’s not from San Antonio," a user commented, "Because we all know to avoid that water like the plague!!!"
However, the person could also be a SA native finally answering the lifelong question of what it's like to swim there, which is something a couple of commenters mentioned too.
Many people fearing the cleanliness of the water are writing things like "She needs to immediately get out of the water and go get a tetanus shot 😭😭" or "Quarantine after that!!!"
The San Antonio River Authority recently mentioned in an interview with KSAT that there is a "trash problem" littering the waterway. There are also concerns about elevated levels of E. Coli in the water that can make humans sick.
“If you’re not picking up after your pet, then that, the excrement, is being flushed into the river, and that’s the source of E. coli,” said Zachary Jendrusch from the SARA.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.