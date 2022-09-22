This Spooky Museum In Texas Is All About Death & It'll Give You The Creeps
The perfect fall date. 🖤🖤🖤
Houston has a plethora of museums that tourists and locals love to explore — even Kylie Jenner.
For those with morbid curiosity, there's a museum just for you in the Bayou City that is dedicated to the celebration of life when a person dies.
That's right. You can visit the National Museum of Funeral History and learn all about the history of things like caskets, cremation or embalming, and browse rooms full of information on how death is celebrated in different countries or the plethora of super cool hearse cars.
This place is pretty exclusive, as it's home to America's largest collection of funeral items, so you won't find just any old artifacts here.
You can view things like the exact embalming machine used on President Harry S. Truman, or 19th-century mourning jewelry created from a deceased person's hair.
There is no shortage of unique collections to view among the 17 permanent exhibitions with an upcoming one all about the famed Shroud of Turin.
Learn the different celebration customs in places like South America, Japan, and New Orleans, Louisiana. You can also check out the area dedicated to the deaths of different celebrities or the display devoted to Catholic popes, which the Vatican itself even approved of.
There's also a gift shop on site full of death-inspired home decor, t-shirts, and accessories to commemorate your visit by.
The museum cost just $10 to stop in for a spell, walk around, and creep yourself out a bit.
National Museum of Funeral History
Price: $10
Address: 415 Barren Springs Dr, Houston, TX 77090
Why You Need To Go: It has the largest collection of funeral items in the country!
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
This article has been updated since it was originally published on January 16, 2020.