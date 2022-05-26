You Can Actually Visit Bonnie & Clyde's Graves In Dallas
One interesting fact most Texans don't actually know is that both Bonnie and Clyde's burial sites are in Dallas, Texas.
Bonnie Parker & Clyde Barrows' relationship was one that many people admire.
Whether it be the complete and total trust they had in one another, their 'risk-taker' nature or the actual crimes they committed together, to this day, the pair has the tendency to capture anyone's attention.
After running from city to city across the Midwest majority of the time during their two-year crime spree, both of them now rest in their beloved hometown.
Though relatively close to one another, the partners are still quite a few miles apart in completely different cemeteries at the insistence of Bonnie's mother way back when.
Bonnie Parker was laid to rest in Crown Hill Memorial Park after being moved from her original burial site, West Dallas' Fish Trap Cemetery, due to reoccurring vandalism.
Well, when you're notorious for committing bank robberies, either people love you or they hate you.
Clyde Barrow's gravestone can be found in the Western Heights Cemetery.
The sites weren't able to be viewed publically until 2014 which was the year of the 80th anniversary of the couple's dramatic deaths.
Back in 2018, WFAA reported that the couple's families both wish for the two to be laid next to each other, but nothing has since changed.
Both individuals get visitors quite frequently and if you're up for the exploration, you can visit both on the same day since they're only nine miles apart.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 18, 2020.