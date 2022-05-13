The Texas True Crime Case From Hulu’s 'Candy' Is Horrific & The Real Murder House Was Just Sold
Eerily enough, it was sold in only a couple of weeks...
Back in the early 80s, a small, unknown town in Texas became the infamous sight of a murder. It was a crime so notorious and brutal that it's currently being highlighted in a Hulu true crime series.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Candy starring Jessica Biel highlights the vicious homicide of Betty Gore in Wylie, Texas in June of 1980. The story goes, Candy Montgomery, a well-to-do, churchgoing Texas lady seemingly out of nowhere brutalized Gore, her church BFF, one summer afternoon — Friday the 13th, mind you.
Much of what is known about the case comes from a 1984 article published in Texas Monthly. The report recounts everything that led to neighbors finding Gore lifeless in her laundry room with a bloody ax nearby.
Here\u2019s the laundry room today. Looks like it might have been expanded at some point? #bettygore #CandyOnHulupic.twitter.com/DiZtOgAbiR— Norm Dietrich (@Norm Dietrich) 1652410287
Including the most glaring detail — as many of these situations go, Candy was actually having an affair with Gore's husband Allan.
The source in Texas Monthly's investigation paints the picture of a jealous lover who eventually gets rejected one day, which turned out to be a pretty callous motive for killing Betty.
Candy was tried for murder but pleaded she killed her friend, who was in a rageful fit about Candy and Allan's affair just before her death, out of self-defense.
Candy was found not guilty in 1980.
Eerily enough, according to Realtor, the house the killing took place in is actually still there on Dogwood street; and, yes, people can actually fathom living in it because it reportedly sold back in March for over the asking price of $344,900.
The real estate agent said, "It looks like a normal house. It's been remodeled enough that it's a different flow".
The publication states the property was sold on many other occasions since the sad events took place in its old laundry room.