The 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' House Is Now A Restaurant & You Can 'Meet' Leatherface
They serve yummy Southern dishes with a side of horror.
Nestled away in a tiny Texas town is Grand Central Cafe, an American food restaurant in Kingsland, TX. It was once the filming site for the 1974 horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
If you enjoy visiting iconic movie sites, this is a perfect day trip to a well-known filming location where you can do more than just stand outside and snap a picture for a cool memory.
Patrons now herd to the house to enjoy a cold Lone Star or grab a bite to eat under the creepy gaze of Leatherface, the movie's terrifying antagonist. There is a mannequin version of him in the bar area.
After enjoying breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you'll get to explore the house that's open to the public. You'll have a much more pleasant experience than Sally Hardesty did in the movie.
The Victorian home, that was built in the early 1900s near Round Rock, TX, was used as the film site in the 1970s and it housed a few families. Come the late 1990s, the historic Texas hotel The Antlers Inn purchased the location.
It was then dismantled and moved to its current location across from the inn. While it was refurbished in the process, the house didn't lose its recognizable integrity.
You can still enjoy the famous spots seen on camera, like the entrance's wooden staircase and the upstairs bedrooms.
Whether you choose to stop in for a yummy Southern meal in the Texas Hill Country, or you simply want to make your horror film heart happy, this little cafe has something for everyone.
Grand Central Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Southern
Address: 1010 King Ct, Kingsland, TX 78639
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the iconic filming set while enjoying some comfort food.