miss texas

The First Asian American Woman Was Just Crowned Miss Texas & She Has Quite A Resume

"I never saw anyone who looked like me represent our state."

Texas Staff Writer
Averie Bishop at the Third Monday Trade Days. Right: Averie Bishop as Miss Texas 2022.

@averiebishop | Instagram

This past weekend 41 beauty pageant contestants from all over the Lone Star State brought their very best to Richardson, TX in an effort to win the title of the next Miss Texas.

As a historical result, Averie Bishop from Carrolton, TX became the first Asian American woman to win the title and she will move on to compete for Miss America at a later date.

"Representation saves lives," Bishop told Narcity. "I convinced myself for the longest time that I did not deserve to be Miss Texas because I never saw anyone who looked like me represent our state."

During the near week-long competition, Bishop, a lawyer and social media influencer shared fun insights into her experience on TikTok.

@averiebishop

Private interview today !! #missamerica

She took part in the various rounds of interviews and nightly competitions in front of live audiences. She won the overall preliminary talent competition with her rendition of "On My Own" from the musical Les Misérables.

"What can't you do you do?" one user TikToker commented, impressed by the performance.

After all, she does have quite the resume.

@averiebishop

I was literally out of my mind i didnt have anything profound to say 🙃🙃 #missamerica #texaa

Miss Texas is a first-generation college graduate who earned a law degree from Southern Methodist in May 2022.

She's also a popular content creator with over 800,000 TikTok followers, and became a member of the Dallas Mayor's Anti-Hate & Discrimination Advisory Council last year.

Bishop said she sees her title as a great responsibility to promote diversity and inclusion and advocate against discrimination.

