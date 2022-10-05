Miss USA 2022 Contestants Claim The Pageant Was Rigged & Here's What's Going Down
"I have been watching pageants since I was a kid. Never seen this at the crowning. Very strange”
Miss USA’s most recent crowning of Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel is under the spotlight after several social media posts claiming the results were rigged.
TikTok user Jas (@callmejas0) posted a series of videos saying "something was off" with last Monday’s beauty contest, alleging the reaction of the other contestants to Gabriel’s crowning wasn’t common.
"I have been in pageantry for a little over ten years now, I’ve seen all kinds of crowning moments, I’ve been a part of crowning moments, but something about this one was a little bit off to me, " said the user in part one of the video series.
@callmejas0
Okay did y’all notice this or was it just me? 🤔🤔 Continue to part 2 and 3 #greenscreenvideo #missusa #crowning #pageant #texas #sketch #fyp #OverwatchMe
The TikToker continued this first video by showing examples of how participants usually react and hug the winner.
In a second video, the woman showed how Gabriel gets her crown while the other contestants seem to be leaving the stage without congratulating her.
"Girls are leaving the stage. No one comes and hugs her but the host," she mentioned.
People shared their opinions in the comment section of these videos, where various users seem to confirm that they also noticed something different during this competition.
"I have been watching pageants since I was a kid. Never seen this at the crowning. Very strange,” someone commented on @callmejas0's second clip.
In a third — and longer — video, Jas concluded by saying that, even though she’s been in the industry for years now, she’s never seen a situation like the one shown in Miss USA’s recent competition.
@callmejas0
Part 3! #greenscreenvideo #pageantry #missusa #2022 #crowning #sketch #fyp #part3 #OverwatchMe
The scandal upscaled so quickly that the woman posted the different reactions from other Miss USA contestants and answered to some of the comments left on her three-video series.
At the same time, Miss Georgia and Miss Montana also spoke up about this situation. Both participants shared their frustration on their Instagram stories claiming that Miss USA 2022 was already enjoying a sponsored vacation less than 24 hours after her crowning.
Miss Georgia Holly Haynes Instagram story on Miss USA 2022 competition.@hollyjanehaynes | Instagram
"Not even 24 hours after she was crowned, we see video footage of her having a lavish, solo vacay and commercial for Nizuc!!!" shared Holly Haynes, Miss Georgia.
Miss Montana Heather Lee O'Keefe Instagram story on Miss USA 2022 competition.@heatherleeokeefe | Instagram
"@missusa was crowned less than 24 hours ago, yet she already got her sponsored vacation to @nizucresort? Are you kidding me? I was giving y’all the benefit of the doubt, but this is just embarrassing at this point," posted Heather Lee O’Keefe.
Narcity USA has reached out to the Miss USA Organization for comment but hasn’t received any information as of Wednesday afternoon.