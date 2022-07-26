This Woman From Florida Was Just Crowned Miss Global USA 2023 & Her Resume Is So Unusual
What didn't she do?!
Miss Global USA 2023 was crowned this past weekend and it's Florida's very own Danielle Alura. The competition took place in Orlando, FL, so she wasn't too far away but her resume proves she's used to traveling.
Alura currently lives in Miami, according to her LinkedIn bio, but she's won titles all across the nation.
Her extensive list covers, Miss Florida Global USA, Miss California and Elite Miss Pennsylvania Earth. She was also first runner-up at Elite Miss Earth USA.
In March of 2015, Alura was crowned Miss Delaware. Despite her track record nationwide, she has experience in the most interesting of subjects.
The model was born in New York and attended the NY Conservatory for Dramatic Arts where she was on scholarship for talent studying TV, Film and Theatre in 2013.
Later, in 2019, she went to Penn State University to receive a certificate in beekeeping and then continued on to the University of Delaware for her Associate's Degree.
Alura had an extensive modeling career in between competitions, working with Wilhelmina Models from 2012-2014. She was also a Chef Apprentice at a catering company five months after that and even worked as a licensed realtor in 2016 for two years.
Some might say she's done it all, and from all the job opportunities she had, it seems so. Not to mention, she also sings! You can find her music on various platforms online.
Although she just won a major title, Miss Global USA spends her day-to-day as the Director of Operations for JTD Group.
She will go on to compete for America at the Miss Global competition.