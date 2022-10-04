R'Bonney Gabriel Just Won Miss USA & Her Fellow Texas Pageant Girls Are So Proud
She's the first Miss USA of Filipina descent. 👑
The first Asian American Miss Texas, R'Bonney Gabriel, was just named Miss USA 2022 on Monday night. The crowning took place after days of competition in Reno, NV.
The 28-year-old, a Friendswood, TX, native, will move on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant on January 14, 2023.
During the competition, Gabriel, who also graced the stage wearing some of her own designs, seemed to have all the support from her fellow pageant girls in the Lone Star State. Included are previous competitors she beat for the state title, as well as Miss America Texas Averie Bishop.
Although she didn't design her costume dress, the Texan also won under this category wearing her state outfit, which she says was inspired by the bluebonnet, the Lone Star State flower.
What wowed the judges, as well as other Texas pageant girls who were following her journey throughout the night, goes beyond Gabriel’s dresses and costumes.
Miss San Antonio USA Abigail Velez, who previously competed against Gabriel in the Miss Texas USA competition back in July, shared her reaction to last night's results on TikTok saying "it was like her version of a Super Bowl."
Watch Miss Texas USA (R’Bonney Gabriel) win Miss USA with me 😀 i love this sport, it makes me so emotional #pageants #MissUSA2022
In the previous post, Velez's shows her excitement after looking at Gabriel's "smart" wardrobe changes and her answers to the final question. However, the West Texas queen became pretty emotional when it was announced that her state had won the title.
Similarly, Gabriel's fellow Filipina-American Miss Texas titleholder Bishop showed her support on social media.
Bishop was at an engagement in El Paso, TX, and was updating her Instagram stories in between her obligations and expressing that she was "stressed out" to know the outcome.
Averie Bishop on her Instagram story. Right: Averie Bishop on her Instagram story after Texas win.@averiebishop | Instagram
Bishop said her Filipino mom was the one who excitedly called her to tell her that Texas won and made history again.
Gabriel is the first Filipina-American woman to hold the coveted American pageant title.