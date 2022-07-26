A Makeup Artist From Texas Is Regarded As A 'Genius' For Her Beauty Hacks On TikTok
She has nearly 1M followers. ✨
This makeup artist from Texas is pretty well known on the beauty side of TikTok with her "genius" hacks, super helpful application tutorials, and try-on videos of viral products.
Rose Siard, better known as @roseandben on social media platforms, is from the Houston, TX area, and has become quite the popular makeup artist in the Internet world for the past couple of years.
With 915K TikTok followers, the 33-year-old Texan regularly shares videos of her testing out a cheap foundation duplicate of an expensive brand, or guiding viewers through creating a gorgeous eye shadow look.
Siard gets upwards of 20K - 100k views on her content, and each clip has a slew of viewers commenting with a seemingly endless amount of compliments and appreciation. She even is friends with other beauty influencers like Mikayla Nogueira who publicly shared some love for the Texan TikToker.
That popularity has earned Siard partnerships with iconic brands like r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande, NYX, Sephora, and more.
Magazines like Cosmopolitan or Glamour often turn to her expertise for beauty articles, and continuously regard her content and hacks as "genius" like her viral series about why concealer can look "cakey" and how to fix it.
Some of her most popular TikToks are of her recreating looks from celebrities that her followers have requested Siard attempt and teach them. The digital creator also shares more in-depth tutorials of nearly every look on her Instagram stories, where she, too, has about a million followers.
Siard also has a cruelty-free makeup brush line called Rose and Ben Beauty offering a range of face and eye brushes.