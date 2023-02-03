Fans Roasted Makeup Star Mikayla Nogueira For Fake Lashes On A Mascara Ad & She's Back Online
Massachusetts makeup influencer Mikayla Nogueira has made so many TikTok fans' jaws drop after publishing a paid partnership promoting L'Oréal Paris' mascara. People on the app absolutely roasted her because they believe she was wearing fake eyelashes.
The social media powerhouse went silent for five days after 52.5 million people viewed the video. Now, she's back on the app, and all people want to know about is if the rumors about what's being called "mascara gate" are true.
In her original video, she showed her audience how to use the L'Oréal mascara and applies it to her eyelid. The video posted on January 24 received over 76.1K comments, many of them not believing her review.
@mikaylanogueira
THESE ARE THE LASHES OF MY DREAMS!! @lorealparisusa never lets me down 😭 #TelescopicLift #LorealParisPartner #LorealParis @zoehonsinger
"Looks like Ardell wispies to me," one person commented and her reply received 142.8K likes.
Other users wrote that they can't back her up on this one and that she is doing "anything for the ad."
The clip was so viral, it even prompted other influencers just to try the product and see if it works.
Tons of people were on the edge of their seats waiting for her next move, and on February 1, she broke her silence.
"I think we all know why we've gathered here today..."
"...it's the month of love, b**ches," she said and continues to publish a makeup review inspired by "love."
Nogueira uploaded six videos in the last two days, all of which received a few million views, and not one of them addressed the fake eyelash rumors.
TikTokers are definitely curious and some even asked if they skipped a video. Others are asking for answers and some are even responding that they love her comeback and that she is "unbothered."
She continues to publish makeup tutorials and "get ready with me" videos. A few fans are even recommending she make money off of "mascara gate" and start a podcast.
Narcity reached out to Mikayla Nogueira requesting a comment. She has not immediately responded.