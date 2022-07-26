A TikToker Says She Hasn't Kissed Her BF In Two Years & The Internet Has Many Questions
At what point are you just friends? 🤨
Many people abstain from pre-marital sex because of religious beliefs, but it's not every day you come across a couple who are saving their first kiss for marriage.
A woman named Kaytlin O'Neall recently opened up about her relationship on TikTok, and people were absolutely shocked to learn that she and her boyfriend haven't kissed in two years.
O'Neall used TikTok's "Things people have said when ___" format to describe her relationship, and the clip has been watched more than 2.4 million times already.
"Things people have said when they find out my and my boyfriend of almost two years haven't kissed," reads the caption over the video, followed by a string of reactions from people that honestly make sense.
@kaytlin.oneall
Don’t forget the, “come on DO IT!!”#boyfriend #bff #foryou #PrimeDayDreamDeals #summer #love #boundaries #realationship #girlfriend
The first one was "for real!?!??!," which, I won't lie, is what I thought when I first watched the video.
Followed by "that must take some self-control!!!"
"You know you can just kiss; it's not the end of the world," read another comment.
"OK but what else do y'all do?" asked another.
But the best part of the video wasn't the video. It was the comments.
"Congratulations on your 2-year friendship," reads the top comment with over 52,000 likes.
Another user wrote, "bro fighting for his life rn," which is probably true.
"I don't understand how you can be in a relationship without any romance. Like what makes your partner stand out from your friends…" wrote another user.
The comments go on like that, along with many others asking about O'Neall's lifestyle in general.
She eventually made some follow-up videos to explain why she is the way she is.
It all sizzles down to her being a devout Christian and sticking to her "conviction" when it comes to the grey zones around romantic relationships.
@kaytlin.oneall
Replying to @bellabyttt no one is perfect! Everyone has their own beautiful story! #reationship #marriage #abstain #intamicy #couple #boyfriend #girlfriend #love
"Obviously, the Bible's very clear on not to have sex outside of marriage, but as far as all the other little details go, like kissing, holding hands, hugging, all that kind of stuff, there's not a clear cut rulebook," she said.
So when it comes down to it, she says she's saving her first kiss for her future husband.
"My future husband, the man that I've been praying for years and years, since I was a little girl and knowing that the lord was going to put him in my life at the perfect time and he was going to orchestrate a relationship, I wanted to save that for him. I wanted to save everything for him," O'Neall says in a video.
She's made a few other follow-up videos, including some with her boyfriend who responds to questions about his sexuality.
"Drew, are you gay?" O'Neall asks her boyfriend in the video, to which he responds, "Absolutely not. Heck no."
The rest of the video is just them explaining to the world that even though they don't kiss, they're not just friends.