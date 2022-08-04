A TikToker Was Paid $40K By A Couple To Carry Their Baby & She Filmed The Entire Journey
It's common to hear about someone doing a favour for a friend, but it's certainly out of the ordinary to hear about an influencer who carried a baby for a couple who asked her for the favour over DMs.
A TikToker with over 325K followers, who usually posts about being a mom and travelling, expanded her online content to cover her journey as a surrogate. The couple, who she lent her womb for, were strangers complete strangers less than a year ago.
TikToker Samantha Mathews, who runs the account @wearedanandsam with her husband, Dan Mathews, documented her entire journey as a surrogate mother. Her videos and content garnered attention from millions of people.
It also helped that she was paid $40K by the couple, reported New York Post.
In one viral TikTok, which now has over 6.6 million views, Mathews explained the exact sequence of events that led to her decision to carry and give birth to a baby that wasn't hers.
"How did I become pregnant with a baby that's not mine? That's a great question. I would love to tell you," Mathews began in her video.
@wearedanandsam
Quick update on our surrogacy journey in true @elysemyers fashion! Enjoy! #elysemyers #pregnant #fyp #surrogate
Shen recalled that two weeks after giving birth to her son in 2016, she told her husband that she "missed labour."
That's probably the first time you've heard that sentence spoken out loud.
One and a half years later, she gave birth to her second child, this time a daughter and fulfilled her desire to be pregnant again…or so she thought.
"From that day on, we were done having kids. We had the two-to-two ratio. We were good. But because I love pregnancy and oddly enough love labour, I decided, let's do this for somebody else," explained Mathews in the video.
In October of 2020, they met a couple on Facebook who asked Mathews if she could carry their baby, to which she agreed, and they proceeded to go on with the paperwork and IVF treatment.
However, that's not the couple whose baby she ended up giving birth to.
The first couple got pregnant naturally and had their daughter in 2021, bringing Mathews back to square one.
A few months later, "a couple slid into [her] DMs on Instagram, shared their story, it touched [her] heart." And after praying on it, she decided to go for it.
"November 15, my husband and I fly across the US to New York. Their doctor inserts their embryo. Her egg, his sperm together, their embryo into my…and that's how I became pregnant with a baby that's not mine, thank you," said Mathews as she ended her video.
She referred to the baby as 'belly bud' throughout the pregnancy. She constantly shared updates on her surrogacy and took her viewers on the journey through the term of the pregnancy.
She filmed videos of her belly before and after labour. Some others were from the hospital bed, in her husband's company, getting ready to give birth.
Many people had questions about her mental state after giving birth to a child that's not hers and having to go home after labour without a baby. Mathews shared a thorough response on an Instagram post.
"A lot of you are curious about how I'm doing emotionally," wrote Mathews in her caption. "I am actually doing really well! We shared early on about how we prepared mentally and emotionally for this journey, and it paid off!"
"To start, knowing that baby wasn't genetically ours made a huge difference!" continued her post. "This little one has a mom and dad who love them deeply! Seeing the joy on their faces from the moment baby entered this world was what this journey was all about!!"
On August 3, she updated her followers that 'Belly bud' had arrived and was a boy "weighing only 5.14."
"He was the smallest babe I've carried yet!!"