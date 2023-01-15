A Server Is Trying The 'Envelope Saving Challenge' To Buy A Car & TikTokers Have Questions
“After it’s all done, I’m supposed to have 11 grand."
If you’re trying to save money but need a creative way to help you get started, then maybe this new TikTok trend is something you need to try out.
A TikToker who runs the account @butterflyginger decided to try out what is being called the “envelope saving challenge,” which turns reaching financial goals into a fun game.
Her end goal is to save up enough money to buy a car.
“I saw a girl on TikTok do this. I’m a server, and I just graduated college, so I’m broke, so I’m going to do what she’s doing,” the TikToker says in her video, which now has over 14.2 million views.
“She got 100 envelopes, and she numbered them all 1-100. I did 1-150, and then after every single serving shift, you pick an envelope and put the amount of money into the envelope,” the TikToker explained to her viewers.
She used the example of pulling out the envelope that says 75, which means she’d have to put $75 into it.
“After it’s all done, I’m supposed to have 11 grand, so I’m going to try,” the TikToker shared.
After that she picked a random envelope from the batch, and pulled out the number 126, and put the $126 into the envelope.
"I can’t touch this until I’m done,” she says after sealing the envelope.
Feeling excited about the challenge, she decided to do another envelope and this time, pulled out the number 25. As the rules of the challenge state, she put the $25 into the envelope and sealed it shut.
“Two down, 148 to go,” the TikToker says before ending the video.
The young woman says she got the idea from another TikTok creator called Mykela, who’s also been documenting and sharing her experience of partaking in the challenge.
People on TikTok had a lot to say about the challenge, and there were a lot of mixed reviews.
Many people pointed out that she was essentially doing what a savings account does but without the benefits that a high-yielding savings account can give, such as allowing your money to grow while it sits in your account.
One user commented, “please put it in a high-yield savings account. Do not let your money sit in an envelope,” which received almost 20,000 likes.
“Put in a saving account … it makes you money,” reiterated another commenter.
However, one user defended the challenge in the comment section and pointed out that people should do whatever method it takes to help them save money.
“All these people saying you should put it in a savings account- honestly just do what works for you!! If this is what it takes for you to save money,” read the comment.
Another user pointed out the risk of keeping your money in an envelope instead of a bank and commented, “I couldn’t do that. Because if there was a fire and I lost the money, I’d be distraught.”
Meanwhile, many of the commenters were more intrigued and shocked by the fact that she made $330 during her last shift.
One user commented, “Where are you making 330$ a shift? Help?!”
“Girl just hire an accountant and work 6 days a week,” wrote another user.
A teacher chimed in and wrote, “not me, a teacher with multiple degrees thinking I'll make more serving than teaching.”
Narcity has reached out to the TikToker for a comment, but we didn't hear back by the time the story was published.
- TikTokers Just Woke Up To A Military Life Hack & It Helps You Fall Asleep In Only 2 Minutes ›
- This TikTok Hack Shows You've Been Peeling Oranges Wrong Your Whole Life ›
- This TikTok Reveals One Of The 'Biggest Ice Cream Hacks' At Dairy Queen & Honestly, Yum ›
- This Viral TikTok Hack Shows You've Been Opening Ketchup Packets Wrong Your Whole Life ›