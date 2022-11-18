How People Save Money On Groceries In Vancouver, According To Locals & They're Game Changers
Needed now more than ever! 💰
If you've been looking to save a buck or two on your next grocery shop, people living in Vancouver are coming to the rescue.
Narcity asked locals, on our Instagram, for some tips and tricks on how to save money on groceries in the city and they shared some game-changing knowledge.
With rising the cost of food prices and inflation, every little bit of money that you can save counts.
Here are four money-saving hacks from locals in Vancouver.
Sign up for a More Rewards Card
One local suggested signing up for More Rewards with Save-On-Foods. The rewards program will allow you to collect points on each of your purchases, which you can put toward travel, gift cards or even redeem for free groceries.
You can easily sign up for a card online, through the More Rewards website.
Shop in the U.S.
Another local suggested shopping in the U.S.
Although the U.S. dollar may be more expensive, there are some wild deals you can find down south. Whether it be cheap Kraft Dinner or almond butter, making the trip from Vancouver to Bellingham for groceries could be worth it.
Plus, why not fill up on gas too while you're at it?
Look for price-matched items
One local said to price-match while grocery shopping. Avoid paying extra for name-brand items and find grocery stores that offer the lowest price guaranteed.
Western Family products can be found at Save-On-Foods and they are guaranteed to be the lowest-priced product on the shelf — or else, it's free!
Visit small grocery shops
One local recommended shopping at Kin's Farm Market in Vancouver. The large produce chain has some wicked prices and weekly specials.
Another local suggested shopping at the Vancouver-based grocery shop, Aria Market.
Plus, it's got some pretty good Yelp reviews too. Aria Market has the "best quality and lowest price always," one person on Yelp said.