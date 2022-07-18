A TikToker Claims He Got 'Super Ripped' By Running Like A Dog & The Internet Has Questions
He's been barking up this tree for nearly a year.
Sometimes you find yourself on the weird side of TikTok, and when you do, you just might stumble upon the personal trainer who runs like a dog.
TikToker Nathaniel Nolan started filming himself attempting to walk on all four limbs last year as a thirty-day challenge. But he kept going after 30 days, and now his TikTok page is a viral treasure trove of mind-blowing videos showing him at work.
"I do a minimum of about 30 to 45 minutes a day," he told ABC 7 Chicago in a recent interview. He added that his four-legged running has gotten him "crazy ripped" and helped with his chronic pain.
It's also earned him millions of views on TikTok from people asking a simple question: WTF?
Nolan posted the first video of the challenge on July 3, 2021, and the video has since garnered over 1.5 million views on the app.
"Today is day 1 of doing an addition minute of bear crawl every day for 30 days," Nolan says before showing a clip of him attempting the crawl.
Since then, he has religiously posted videos every day showing his progress with his mission to walk on all four limbs, going for longer in each video.
After completing the 30-day challenge, he decided to make a lifestyle change and now walks on all four limbs as a lifestyle choice.
Nolan claims that his forearms and triceps became "significantly bigger" after his first 30 days of the challenge, and it's become a big part of his workout routine.
He says before he started, he struggled to do five handstand pushups and needed the support of wrist braces. But since he started walking like a dog, not only did his from get better, but he was able to do six handstand pushups without needing the wrist support.
He recently posted video No. 326 on his page, and he's now doggedly pursuing his goal of hitting 365 days of dog-walking.
"I'm not gonna lie, this is actually great exercise," he wrote under his latest video. "Getting creative with workouts pays off in SOOO many different ways."
@xpmovement
Reply to @kiingn3xus ⚠️trained professionals⚠️ #training #strength #movement #mobility #grip #forearm #forearms #yoga #wristpain #hands #fypviralシ゚ #shoulders #challenge #crawling #handstands #handstand #all4s #allfours #gogetsomexp
But while Nolan is proud of his canine gains, others are a little iffy about the whole.
"Idk what's coming. But this man is training for it," one user joked on his page.
Others made jokes about how his neighbours probably feel when they see him running around the front lawn on all four limbs.
"His neighbours: 👁👄👁"
"Imagine him running at you full speed at night," said another.
Nolan told ABC 7 Chicago that despite his unusual way of running, people "pretty much never" stop to ask what he's doing.
Because what would you say if you saw a guy running like a dog?
