howie mandel

Howie Mandel's Viral TikTok Shocked The Internet But He's Shared Really Weird Videos Before

"We were just watching porn, and I'll just ask you..."

Howie Mandel speaking. Right: Howie Mandel with a TikTok filter on his face.

Howie Mandel speaking. Right: Howie Mandel with a TikTok filter on his face.

officialhowiemandel | TikTok

If you're a person that spends time on the internet, you've likely heard about what Howie Mandel posted on TikTok recently — or worse, seen the wild video yourself.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

On Saturday, July 9, the Canadian celeb posted a video featuring a prolapsed rectum, which has since been deleted on the platform but is floating around online from people who recorded the content before it was taken down.

“When my friend Neil bent over this happened," Mandel said, while showing a photo of the body part experiencing the medical condition. "Does somebody know if this is COVID related? And if it is, what do we do about it?”

While the video sent shockwaves across the internet to the point that Mandel trended on Twitter in Canada, it's not the first time he's posted colourful content, like this naughty joke in May.

"Oh my god. You're never gonna guess," he said, while an image of a rooster perched atop his head bobbed along with his movements.

"We were just watching porn, and I'll just ask you: who came first, the chicken or the —" he said before the video cut off.

@officialhowiemandel

#question #chicken

Mandel also seems to have a bit of a thing for weird filters, like in this post where a creepy doll face effect was superimposed over his own face.

"Hi. I look weird with my glasses on my head," he said through the filter.

"I look different. I think I look better with them on my eyes," he explained, before letting out a truly unsettling laugh.


And in this post, he opted for a bizarre-looking pig's head filter.

"Aww. I can't find the unicorn filter!" he said.

And, much like the deleted video about rectal prolapse, this TikTok overshared some sensitive information.

"I asked my dog Gary what I should do if my sphincter burns," he said, while dueting with a video of a dog jumping butt-first into a pail of water. "And he showed me. Gary's so smart!"

@officialhowiemandel

#duet with @yo_hoho #dog #burn

The talent show host regularly posts on the platform, sometimes multiple times a day, and has racked up 9.9 million followers and over 185 million likes.

You do you, Howie!

