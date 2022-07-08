This DIY Plastic-Wrap Treehouse 'Hack' Is So Extra & The Internet Is Furious About It (VIDEO)
"This is f*cking spider behavior."
Why spend $5 and 5 minutes on a hammock when you can drop more time and money on making your own plastic-wrap treehouse?
The internet has been asking that question all week after a bizarre DIY video blew up on Twitter, in which a woman makes an entire treehouse for herself out of Saran wrap.
"It's not camping unless u bring 10 jumbo rolls of plastic wrap," wrote the user who shared the video, which has been watched more than 9 million times already.
The video shows a woman using several rolls of thick, industrial-sized plastic wrap to fashion a suspended shelter between four trees in the forest.
The end result looks like something Spider-Man would sleep in.
Users have been absolutely dragging her in the replies, with many pointing out that it's a lot of extra effort to produce something that's also probably terrible for the environment.
"Friendly reminder that u can get a hammock for $5 and not waste a ton of energy and plastic," the original poster added.
"This is ridiculous," wrote one user.
"This is f*cking spider behavior," wrote another.
"Someone tell this woman they sell actual hammocks that are good for more than one time use," added a third person.
It's unclear who made the original video, but she's not the first person to do this. Head over to YouTube and you'll find that this is actually a very deep rabbit hole.
So-called "bushcraft" and DIY influencers have racked up hundreds of millions of views by filming their own plastic-wrap treehouse builds and posting them on the site.
One particular video has piled up 50 million views over the last year, and the comments are a mix of people who are amazed by the ingenuity or horrified by the waste of plastic.
" I always carry ten rolls of restaurant grade plastic wrap with me when I backpack through the woods and I never had a use for it until now," wrote one of the many salty commenters on the video. "THANK YOU."
"Great idea, really eco friendly. When you’re done you can just wad it all up and throw it in the ocean for easy disposal," wrote another sarcastic user.
Maybe we should leave this kind of thing to the spiders?