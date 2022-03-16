The TikTok Instant Snow 'Hack' Actually Makes No Sense & People Keep Falling For It
Salt + Sugar + Water = Snow?? 🧂❄️
Take it from a Canadian: mixing salt, sugar and water will not make instant snow, no matter what you see on TikTok.
Instead, it'll just make a mess for you to clean up.
A wildly popular TikTok video has been pranking people throughout the early months of 2022, by tricking them into believing that you can make "instant snow" with a few basic baking ingredients.
TikToker prankster @itsavage has racked up more than 21 million views with his DIY "guide" to making the fake stuff from sugar and salt, and it sounds like more than one person has actually tried it.
In the video, he pretends to mix the two ingredients together with water, then shows the "snow" frothing up in real time.
He posted it in January and it's now one of his most-watched videos ever, and we can understand why you might buy it if you're unfamiliar with snow.
But many people caught on that the powdery materials he used in the video were not sugar or salt, given how fine they were.
One user wrote "that isn't salt and sugar" and the comment got over 2,000 likes, so at least some people figured it out.
Meanwhile, others weren't so quick to pick up on the prank and found out the hard way that it didn't work.
"It does not work. I already tried it," confessed one user.
"I tried that it didn't work it turned into A liquid," wrote another.
It's actually shocking how many people admitted to trying the recipe in the comments.
User @_vector_, another TikTok star inspired by Despicable Me, followed up on the video with a fact-check of his own that's been watched more than 9 million times, because people apparently can't get enough of this.
In his video, he also appears to make snow out of salt and sugar but right at the end he shows a jar of the real substance, called "insta-snow powder."
As the name suggests, the powdery substance turns into a fluffy snow-like material when you add water, and you can find plenty of products like it online.
It's safe to say that the fake snow hoax had a bunch of people fooled, but we're just hoping we've saved you a clean-up job at home.