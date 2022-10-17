I Taste Tested 3 Of The Rock's New ZOA Energy Drinks & One Was By Far The Best
They just launched in Canada!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson's new clean energy drink has launched in Canada and I tried all three flavours.
ZOA Energy has hit Costco shelves in ten provinces across the east and west coast, and Canada can finally get a taste of what The Rock has been cooking up.
The brand launched in March 2021, and this Canadian venture is the first international expansion with drinks now available for purchase in Canada.
But if you haven't sprung for a Costco membership, you can find the Rock's new sugar-free bevvies in flavours like Tropical Punch, White Peach and Wild Orange.
The drinks are available for purchase on Amazon or through the ZOA Energy website, where a variety pack of twelve 12-ounce cans will set you back $24.99.
These drinks are a bit different than your regular Red Bull or Monster energy drink. They're made with natural caffeine from unroasted coffee beans and green tea for "sustained energy."
The drink also has infused amino acids and vitamins, no sugar and uses natural flavours and colours.
I tried all three flavours ahead of the Rock's Black Adam fan event in Toronto, and here's how I would rank them.
White Peach 4/5
White Peach ZOA Energy drink.
Taste: Picture this. It's the middle of July in 2005. You just finished soccer practice, and you crack open a Tim Horton's peach juice in the back seat of your mom's Toyota.
That is exactly what this drink tastes like. It's smooth and sweet but not too sugary and hits just right. I felt like I was sipping a juice box, and I didn't get any typical foamy energy drink aftertaste.
I'd definitely reach for this again if I needed an energy boost and my regular coffee wasn't doing the trick.
Tropical Punch 3/5
Tropical Punch ZOA Energy drink.
Taste: Out of the gate I liked this flavour, but the aftertaste killed it. The first sip hit me with a burst of sweet punch, but after it settled, the taste turned tangy and bitter.
Several sips in, my mouth started to feel chalky and foamy – which I've experienced with other energy drinks and don't love.
So while the initial flavour was great and had that same juice-like quality as White Peach, the aftertaste left me wanting a toothbrush over another sip.
Wild Orange 1/5
Wild Orange ZOA Energy Drink.
Taste: Wild Orange tasted like a cup of crushed-up vitamin C tablets.
To be fair, I was allergic to orange juice as a child, so I feel the need to preface this by saying that orange is not my favourite flavour.
I found it super strong and very overwhelming but if you really like orange juice or at least orange-flavoured vitamins, you might be a fan.
Overall
ZOA Energy drinks.
After sampling the three flavours, I had an energy buzz going for a few hours, and I never felt anxious or overstimulated like I would after a few coffees.
I would recommend trying out White Peach if you're looking for a new energy drink with cleaner ingredients that'll still give you an extra push of energy when you need it.
But I'd skip out on Wild Orange and try another flavour to tickle your tired fancy.