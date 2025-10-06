Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Sponsored Content

Sugar-free Liquid I.V. has dropped in Canada and it's your top uni-life hydration hack

There's a reason Canadians are obsessed with it.

Liquid I.V. Sugar Free White Peach. Right: Louie shows a Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier and water bottle.

Liquid I.V. Sugar Free White Peach. Right: Louie shows a Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier and water bottle.

Louie Murray | Narcity Media
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

With a calendar packed with long lectures, back-to-back assignments and (shudder) group projects, how's your hydration going?

Don't worry, that wasn't a test. Honestly, even the most diligent student feels the drain of a school term in full swing, which is where Liquid I.V. can help.

As your ultimate uni-hydration hack, Liquid I.V. is scientifically formulated and packed with electrolytes and essential B vitamins to help you stay ready for whatever your schedule throws at you.

When you're rushing from class to study session to ultimate frisbee practice, staying hydrated shouldn't slow you down. That's why having something like Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier on hand makes all the difference.

And, after huge demand, Liquid I.V. has dropped a whole new sugar-free evolution of the iconic Hydration Multiplier just in time for you to ace this term.

With zero sugar and six essential vitamins and minerals, Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free White Peach is the ultimate hack for everyday hydration. After all, 3 a.m. studying is optional, but hydration isn't.

A bag of Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free White Peach is shown in front of a row of library books. A bag of Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free White Peach is shown in front of a row of library books.Louie Murray | Narcity Media

Made with a proprietary amino acid blend (including alanine and glutamine), it can help restore electrolyte balance when life drains you — whether from performance, heat or just running around campus.

Each packet is single-serve and travel-friendly, so you can toss it in your bag and add it to your water whenever you need. As for the flavour, White Peach is delicate and floral — a luscious flavour with notes of pear and pineapple.

For those who like free stuff (so, everyone), Liquid I.V. also has an Ambassador Program, where you can apply to get free product restocks, merch and more, simply by sharing your own content.

A pack of Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free White Peach being sprinkled into a Liquid I.V. water bottle. A pack of Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free White Peach being sprinkled into a Liquid I.V. water bottle.Louie Murray | Narcity Media

It's no secret that student life is more than surviving classes. From karaoke nights and intramurals to last-minute road trips, Liquid I.V. keeps you fueled for all your everyday hydration needs.

Staying hydrated might not be the first thing on your to-do list this semester, but forgetting it can leave you lagging like campus WiFi.

Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free White Peach gives you one less thing to stress about and one more way to feel good while you wrestle with deadlines and exam dates.

To try Liquid I.V. Sugar-Free White Peach, find it at Costco or Amazon Canada, and learn more about becoming a Liquid I.V. Ambassador at their website.

