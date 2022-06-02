This Canadian Energy Drink Is Completely Organic & Its Brewmaster Even Grew A Plant With It
It's vegan, gluten free and naturally caffeinated too.
If you're looking for new ways to feel naturally energized and refreshed, well, join the club. With chaotic schedules and busy social lives, Canadians may as well have adopted "I'm tired" as their new catchphrase.
While mainstream energy drinks can perk you up, the crash you risk feeling afterward isn't cute and can totally disrupt your day. Made with artificial caffeine, tons of sugar and confusing ingredients, these drinks aren't always the best for you either.
That's why GURU decided to enter the energy-drink market and change it for the better. Founded in Montreal in 1999, GURU developed organic, plant-based energy drinks for people who are looking for a naturally derived midday boost.
And yeah, you can even use it to water plants. More on that in a bit
To get the inside scoop on their natural energy drinks, Narcity caught up with GURU’s brewmaster, Luc Martin-Privat. Inspired by the world’s plants and their uses, he’s always been fascinated by the ways humans and nature connect during special drinking rituals.
With a doctorate in pharmacology and a passion for ethnobotany (the study of relationships between Indigenous peoples and local flora, according to Queens University), Martin-Privat used his scientific expertise and knowledge of plants to help develop a better alternative to other energy drinks on the market
The goal was to create a recipe that provides consumers with long-lasting energy, "without peaks and crashes associated with synthetic caffeine."
As part of GURU’s mission to transform the energy-drink industry, Martin-Privat said that he's "constantly on the lookout for new energy plants and the best ingredients from all over the world." Matcha, yerba mate and guayusa, for example, have inspired him throughout his career.
Martin-Privat also explained that all of GURU's energy drinks are organic, plant based and contain only naturally occurring caffeine. Free from artificial sweeteners, colours and flavours, they're also made without any preservatives. Plus, all of the ingredients used are vegan, gluten free and delicious.
As a fun experiment, Martin-Privat watered his plant with GURU's organic energy drink to see what kind of effects it would have. The results? After seven years of watering his yucca plant with GURU, it's thriving!
If you like the idea of an organic and plant-based way to boost your energy, try GURU for yourself — you can even let your plants have a taste.
