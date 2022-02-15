Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Sport Chek Is Having A 60% Off Flash Sale But It's Today Only

Save on camping gear, running shoes and sports equipment in preparation for spring.

Commerce Writer
Sport Chek Is Having A 60% Off Flash Sale But It's Today Only
Iryna Tolmachova | Dreamstime, @sportchek | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Valentine's Day may be over, but you'll fall in love with this deal from Sport Chek. The retailer is having a flash sale today (February 15) where you can save up to 60% on hundreds of items.

It looks like there are a lot of winter items included in the sale as we're heading into March and the store's making room for spring gear.

Now's the time to save on a new coat like this Woods Men's Avens Down Parka for $179.98 (originally $450) for next year, or the rest of this season.

These Vans Men's Old Skool MTE-1 Boots are perfect for transitioning into spring and are on sale for just $59.98 (originally $100).

You can also save on sports equipment like this HEAD Cyber Badminton Racquet for $19.98 (originally $39) as gym restrictions start to lift across the country.

This spring, you might have plans to head on a camping trip. If so, you can get this Hydroflask 35L Insulated Tote for $52.98 (originally $89) to keep all your drinks and food cold.

Sport Chek

Today only (February 15), you can save up to 60% on hundreds of clothes and accessories at Sport Chek. Free shipping is available on orders over $99 or you can pick it up curbside or in-store if items are in stock at your location.

Sport Chek
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

amazon canada

Apple AirPods Max Are $180 Off & The Price Hasn't Been This Good Since Cyber Monday

The discount is available now on Amazon Canada.

Apple

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Attention all music lovers and podcast listeners! If you're thinking of upgrading from your Second Generation Apple AirPods, then consider the over-ear Apple AirPods Max. You can currently get the pastel green headphones on sale on Amazon Canada for $599.99 (originally $779).

Keep ReadingShow less
fashion & clothing

You Can Save Over 40% On Adidas Ultraboosts & More With This Promo Code

Select items are over $100 off! 👀

@adidasca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether or not you're a total sneakerhead, anyone who's a fan of streetwear has probably had a gander at the trendy Adidas Ultraboosts. While they usually range from $210 to over $300, some pairs are as low as $112 online.

Keep ReadingShow less
amazon canada

Michael Kors & Other Designer Watches Are On Sale For As Little As $69

Amazon Canada has some impressive markdowns right now!

@fossil | Instagram, @michaelkors | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We all have one thing that we'd be comfortable dropping a few hundred bucks on. For some, it's a handbag or a pair of designer shoes. For others, it's as simple as a watch.

Keep ReadingShow less
valentines day

You Can Get Free Glasses From Clearly This Valentine's Day

Treat yourself to new frames today. 👓

@clearly | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Show your eyes some love today because Clearly is having a flash sale on frames this Valentine's Day.

Keep ReadingShow less