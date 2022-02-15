Sport Chek Is Having A 60% Off Flash Sale But It's Today Only
Save on camping gear, running shoes and sports equipment in preparation for spring.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Valentine's Day may be over, but you'll fall in love with this deal from Sport Chek. The retailer is having a flash sale today (February 15) where you can save up to 60% on hundreds of items.
It looks like there are a lot of winter items included in the sale as we're heading into March and the store's making room for spring gear.
Now's the time to save on a new coat like this Woods Men's Avens Down Parka for $179.98 (originally $450) for next year, or the rest of this season.
These Vans Men's Old Skool MTE-1 Boots are perfect for transitioning into spring and are on sale for just $59.98 (originally $100).
You can also save on sports equipment like this HEAD Cyber Badminton Racquet for $19.98 (originally $39) as gym restrictions start to lift across the country.
This spring, you might have plans to head on a camping trip. If so, you can get this Hydroflask 35L Insulated Tote for $52.98 (originally $89) to keep all your drinks and food cold.
Sport Chek
Today only (February 15), you can save up to 60% on hundreds of clothes and accessories at Sport Chek. Free shipping is available on orders over $99 or you can pick it up curbside or in-store if items are in stock at your location.