The Maple Leafs Game Had Stands Jam-Packed Last Night & It's 2019 All Over Again (PHOTOS)

It's the first game since capacity limits increased.

The Maple Leafs Game Had Stands Jam-Packed Last Night & It's 2019 All Over Again (PHOTOS)
MapleLeafs | Twitter

The Toronto Maple Leafs were cheered on by thousands of fans at Scotiabank Arena last night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The near-capacity crowds created an exciting atmosphere at Toronto's season opener on Wednesday, ending the long restrictions on attendance.

The event comes days after the Ontario government increased capacity limits for sports venues, concerts and movie theatres, allowing many to operate at 100% capacity.

However, certain COVID-19 safety restrictions such as proof of vaccination and mandatory masks remained in place.

The return of their fanbase appeared to give the Leafs the fire they needed to defeat Montreal 2-1.

It's hard not to get chills listening to a packed Scotiabank Arena singing along to the national anthem again.

Seeing the photos of the packed stands can bring you back to 2019 before any restrictions were in place.

The Leafs will be back on the ice on Thursday night when they face the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

