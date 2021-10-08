Trending Tags

Toronto Is Changing Vaccine Certificate Rules For Indoor Sports This Fall

If you want to play ball, you might need to be vaccinated.

Toronto Is Changing Vaccine Certificate Rules For Indoor Sports This Fall
Dgareri | Dreamstime, 2044photo | Dreamstime

If you're unvaccinated and playing an indoor sport, you might not be for long.

Toronto Public Health announced on Friday that individuals 12 years or older will need to show proof of vaccination to participate in indoor sports starting November 1.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, issued a "letter of Instruction requiring all people age 12 and older who participate in indoor organized sports, including players, coaches, and officials, to provide proof of vaccination as an additional measure to reduce community COVID-19 transmission," according to a news release.

"By issuing this Letter of Instruction, Toronto Public Health is taking the necessary steps to ensure the maximum protection for all involved in Indoor Sport. We have seen COVID-19 cases and outbreaks linked to indoor sporting and recreational events. With one consistent vaccination policy – in addition to measures of self-protection – we decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission in these settings and ensure these activities continue in the safest manner possible," said de Villa.

This means coaches, players, volunteers and officiates participating in indoor sports will need to show proof of vaccination or a medical exemption each time they enter an indoor sports facility.

The announcement comes after Ontario announced that proof of vaccination doesn't need to be shown for those under 18 who wanted to participate in indoor sports.

