Ontario Has New Proof Of Vaccination Rules For Kids Over 12 In Organized Sports
The new rules will start on December 20!
In response to the Omicron variant's presence in Ontario, the provincial government will soon require children 12 to 17 years old to show proof of vaccination in order to participate in organized sports in recreational facilities.
In a press release on December 10, the Ontario government announced that the new requirement will come into effect on December 20 across the province.
As of December 9, over 90 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 87 percent have received two doses, according to the press release.
While this rule is new for the province at large, Toronto has already had a similar rule in effect for over a month. Since November 1, Torontonians 12-years-old and up have not been able to participate in any indoor sports without proof of vaccination, including coaches and officials.
In addition to adding in vaccination requirements for children's sports, the Ontario government announced it will not be lifting proof of vaccination requirements in early January, as previously planned.
People in Ontario will also be required to use an enhanced vaccine certificate with QR code by January 4, and businesses or organizations required to check proof of vaccination will be "advised to no longer accept" physician notes as of January 10.
Instead, those with medical or clinical trial exemptions will have to present a "certificate with a QR code," according to the Ontario government.